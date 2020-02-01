Kmart Australia launches stylish new furniture range with very affordable price tags

Householders keen to overhaul their interior design are rushing to Kmart for a stylish new furniture range, which features fashionable pieces with remarkably affordable price tags.

The Australian discount store launched its latest line on Thursday, January 30, offering trendy accessories and homewares inspired by Australia’s diverse landscape and laid-back lifestyle from as little as $8.

Rich fabrics and jewel shades dominate the collection, with boldly printed cushions for $8 and plush velvet stools in a rainbow of colours for $20.

Luxury navy ottomans which look considerably more expensive than their $29 price tags have already received five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers, less than 24 hours after landing in stores.

Natural materials nod to Australia’s stunning scenery, with marble coffee tables for $49, woven dining tables for $89, sheared wool rugs for $69 and rattan floor lamps for $49.

Quirky prints pay tribute to native flora and fauna, with oven gloves emblazoned with cacti for $1.50 and feminine quilt covers speckled with flowers for $17.

Incredibly lifelike artificial plants bring a sense of ‘the great outdoors’ indoor, with faux lemon trees for $25 and pepper plants – perfect for benchtops – for $9.

Kmart General Manager of Merchandise Callum Smith said the range offers fashion forward furniture without designer price tags.

‘We want to make everyday living brighter for our customers. That means giving them the latest trends and styles, at everyday low prices that everyone can enjoy,’ he said in a statement on Thursday.

‘We’ve made a commitment to bring customers low prices for life, and this new Inspired Living range is an extension of this commitment.’