Kmart mother Chanelle Facaris horror after daughter $3 Kmart earrings got STUCK in her ear

A young mother-of-three has issued a warning after her five-year-old daughter was hospitalised when her Kmart earring got stuck in her ear.

Chanelle Facaris, 23, from Sydney, claimed her daughter suffered a horrific ear infection after wearing the pair of cheap earrings during her first week of kindergarten.

The accessory she purchased from the budget retailer was part of a $3 pack of four earrings, designed for children.

She claimed doctors were able to successfully extract the backing of the embedded earring after the schoolgirl was left with a severe reaction.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kmart for comment.

The mother said her daughter never complained about any discomfort until she was brushing her hair when she noticed the stud was lodged in her ear.

The mother said she only wanted her daughter to wear the earrings for the time being after she lost one of her old sleepers.

‘We only were using them temporarily until she gets new ones from the jeweller,’ she said in a Facebook group.

Ms Facaris has since shared confronting pictures of the embedded earring in her daughter’s ear on social media in a bid to warn other parents to be vigilant when purchasing cheap jewellery for their children.

‘This has never happened before with any other earring she has used… Please stay away from these or be very, very careful,’ she said.

Despite being left with a raw scar, the mother said her daughter’s ear has since been healing well but admitted she will never buy cheap jewellery again.

‘My daughter is doing fine and if she ever wears earrings again I’ll definitely be a lot more aware in future,’ she said.

‘I do not blame Kmart for this, but hopefully leaving this post can help make as many parents aware as possible so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.’