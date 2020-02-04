Kmart’s top seven homeware items for less than $30

Kmart has been praised for its remarkably affordable price tags after unveiling its timeless homeware collection that rivals Ikea.

And Australian shoppers can’t get enough of the budget retailer after its new catalogue included everything you need to restyle your entire home.

And to help you find products that won’t break the bank, FEMAIL has rounded up the top seven picks for less than $30.

Keep your essentials neat, tidy and easily accessible with the $30 three-tier , available in three different colours – blue, white and grey.

If you’re looking for extra storage space, this product, which features 360-degree spinning caster wheels with locking brakes, is the perfect addition for the pantry, laundry and even bathroom.

Update your living space or bedroom with a $20 , available in pink, blue and grey, $29 black or a add a touch of greenery with the $19 three-tier .

For more storage space around the home, you can get an ‘over the door’ to hold all your footwear collection for just $25.

To re-organise all your bathroom essentials, the $25 three-tier is perfect for storing towels, electrical items such as hair straightener or blow dryers, shampoo and lotions.

For $20, the retailer has launched a stunning three-tier to help keep all your accessories well-organised in one place.

‘We want to make everyday living brighter for our customers,’ Kmart’s general manager of general merchandise Callum Smith.

‘That means giving them the latest trends and styles, at everyday low prices that everyone can enjoy. We’ve made a commitment to bring customers low prices for life, and this new Inspired Living range is an extension of this commitment.

‘It’s a range that really embraces the Australian and New Zealand lifestyle and celebrates it through design; with versatile products which enable customers to totally transform or refresh their home with a few simple colour injections.

‘We already know that our Kmart customers have a great sense of style and we wanted to create a range that reflected this and allowed them to be creative and style spaces in their own unique way.’