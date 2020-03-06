Knicks draw their smallest home crowd since 2006 after Spike Lee’s vow to boycott games

The struggling New York Knicks drew their smallest home crowd since 2006 in the team’s first game since director Spike Lee reacted to a confrontation with arena security by slamming embattled owner James Dolan on ESPN and vowing to skip the club’s remaining games this season.

The announced crowd for Wednesday’s 112-104 loss to the visiting Jazz was just 16,588, with noticeable patches of empty seats throughout an arena that lists 19,812 as its capacity for NBA games.

That means the arena was filled to about 84 percent capacity – leaving one in every six seats unsold.

Blame poor play, anger over Lee’s altercation or coronavirus concerns, but fans hadn’t stayed away from Madison Square Garden in such large numbers since December 13, 2006 – more than 500 regular-season games ago – when the Knicks drew 15,895 for a victory over Atlanta early in Isiah Thomas’ first season as coach. (Thomas left the team in disgrace in 2008 after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female executive, who ultimately settled with the club for a reported $11.5 million)

What was once one of the toughest tickets in town is no longer the case as the Knicks (19-43) finish out their seventh straight year out of the playoffs. Attendance is on track to drop for the fourth straight season, and fans can often be heard chanting ‘sell the team’ at Dolan, who has steadfastly refused to put the 13th-place franchise on the market.

The game against the Jazz, who rank 28th in road attendance, came just two nights after one of the Knicks’ best performances of the season – a 125-123 victory over Houston on the day they hired longtime agent Leon Rose as their team president.

The win quickly became overshadowed by the fallout from Lee’s clash with security guards who blocked him from using the employee entrance to reach his courtside seats.

The Oscar-winning writer-director, a ticket holder for nearly three decades, told ESPN the following day he wouldn’t attend any more Knicks home games this season, accusing Dolan of harassing him.

‘I’m being harassed by James Dolan and I don’t know why,’ Lee, 62, told ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday.

Chants of ‘Sell the team! Sell the team!’ have broken out during games at the Garden this season, including a minor one Wednesday night.

One group of fans posted a video on social media purporting to show their ejection for yelling ‘sell the team’ on Wednesday.

Dolan, however, said earlier this season while searching for a replacement after firing Steve Mills as president he wasn’t planning to sell.

The Knicks are expecting close to a sellout Friday night when they host Oklahoma City. That’s part of a run of nine games in nine nights at Madison Square Garden – five Knicks and four Rangers – during a congested part of the schedule before both teams go on the road, with the arena hosting the Big East Tournament next week and the NCAA’s East Regional the last weekend of March.

It was us pic.twitter.com/URLPuCVHLD — john wotczak (@woty23) March 5, 2020

Lee’s tirade came after a disagreement with Madison Square Garden (MSG) security on Monday prior to the Knicks game against the Houston Rockets. The heated argument was recorded and subsequently went viral on social media, showing an irate Lee yelling at security guards and referencing Charles Oakley, a former Knicks player who was ejected by the team in 2017 for allegedly inappropriate behavior at a game.

‘I put my hands behind my back and said arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley,’ Lee said Tuesday about Monday’s confrontation with MSG security.

On Monday, a Knicks spokesman told reporters that Lee was not ejected, and it was simply a case of Lee using the wrong entrance, adding that he and Dolan spoke and the issue was resolved.

Lee disagreed.

Lee was seen at MSG at the end of Monday’s game – a rare win for the struggling Knicks over the playoff-bound Rockets – so the team statement accurately reflected the fact that he was not ejected or barred from entering.

However, Lee took issue with the team’s claims that he made peace with Dolan and that he was at fault for using the wrong gate – the employee entrance that he’s used for the last 28 years.

‘When I read that lie, that spin, I called you,’ Lee told the First Take hosts.

The Knicks responded with another statement on Tuesday afternoon.

‘The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable,’ read the Knicks’ statement.

‘It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.’

In response to the Knicks’ statement on Tuesday, Lee spoke with a New York Times reporter to refute the team’s claim that he had been told repeatedly to use another entrance.

‘On my late mother and my late brother’s grave, this is a lie,’ Lee told the New York Times’ Sopan Deb on Tuesday after the Knicks released their statement.

A fixture at Knicks games for the last 28 years, Lee disputed the team’s characterization of Monday’s events – specifically the ‘Garden spin’ about him and Dolan making peace.

‘Mr. Dolan, I don’t want to talk about nothing,’ Lee said of his interaction with Dolan on Monday. ‘I’ve been coming through this entrance for 20 years.’

Although he is a paying fan, Lee is known to use the employee entrance, which doubles as the media entrance.

To be clear, Lee was not upset about being asked to use a different entrance, but was furious he wasn’t told to do so before his confrontation with security.

‘Text, email, let me know,’ Lee said. ‘When did this policy change?

‘They never said when the thing changed, so why not call me?’ Lee said. ‘When my deposit’s due, this astronomical price for Knicks tickets and I’m one day late, my phone is ringing off the hook.’

Lee also claimed that MSG employees are frightened of Dolan, who has previously banned critical fans and media from games and other events.

‘I know all the guys, the security,’ Lee said. ‘They’re scared to talk to me. I know these guys for years. They seen my children grow up… People walk on egg shells through the Garden because they know they can be fired in a second.’

The discussion then shifted to the team, which officially named former player agent Leon Rose the new president on Monday amid another dismal season.

The Knicks would need to win all of their remaining 23 games to finish even at 42-42.

‘Am I gonna die before we win another championship?’ asked Lee, who was 16 when the Knicks last won a title in 1973.

Lee told the hosts that he would return to MSG next season for Knicks games, but said he was done attending for the current campaign.

‘I’m done for the season,’ said Lee, who added that he refuses to root for the Knicks’ crosstown rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Lee does have a good sense of humor about buying the NBA’s most expensive tickets to watch a club that has failed to reach the postseason since 2013.

First Take host Max Kellerman estimated that Lee has spent around $10 million on Knicks tickets over the last 28 years.

‘Now I look dumb!’ Lee laughed, later adding that his wife will be upset with him.

Dolan has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years, and was even faced with chants of ‘sell the team’ at MSG earlier this season, although he has never given any indication that he wants to do so.

Previously, when media has been critical of his moves as owner, Dolan has accused reporters of hating the team.

On Monday, Lee was quick to point out that he has no issue with coaches or players, for whom he says he has ‘nothing but love.’

The son of Cablevision founder Charles Dolan, James took control of the Knicks in 1999, but the team has struggled under his leadership, and has had seven coaches over the last decade, including interim head coaches.

In 2015, Dolan responded to an angry email from a fan by telling him to root for the Nets while accusing him of being an alcoholic.

Then 73-year-old Irving Bierman told The Wall Street Journal at the time that Dolan was wrong to accuse him of alcoholism, even if the Knicks owner was, himself, a recovering alcoholic.

‘Honestly I had no idea [Dolan] had a drinking problem,’ Bierman said. ‘I didn’t care, and the fact that he’s been sober for 21 years, good for him. God bless him…[The] last time I had a drink, I was 18. Now I am 73. I mean, how dare he?’

Another low point came during the 2016-17 season when Oakley, a retired Knicks star, was ejected from MSG and accused of being an alcoholic by Dolan, who has admittedly gone through rehab himself.

Oakley, who already had an acrimonious relationship with Dolan, was arrested on February 8, 2017 after being physically removed from his seat by arena security during a Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Television cameras showed Oakley shoving security guards a short distance from the Knicks bench, and MSG would ultimately release witness statements from a dozen employees who encountered Oakley that night, alleging that he was physically and verbally abusive. One Garden employee alleged Oakley shouted, ‘All of you suck Dolan’s d***!’

Dolan responded to the ejection by banning Oakley from The Garden indefinitely and in an interview with ESPN radio suggested that Oakley ‘may have a problem with alcohol.’

Oakley subsequently sued for defamation, but that lawsuit was dismissed, as were the criminal charges.