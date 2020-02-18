Knife victim, 19, dies after being stabbed in early-hours street

Three men have been arrested and a murder investigation is under way after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police were initially called shortly before 4.30am to reports of a stabbing on Cheviot Avenue after a fight involving a small group of men.

The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Two 21-year-old men and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigators are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and investigators are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley, of GMP’s Oldham division, said: ‘My thoughts are with the young man who has had his life brutally taken away from him and our specialist officers are working closely with the family to assist them the best we can at this devastating time.

‘This is a fast-moving investigation and we have made three early arrests.

‘However, we are keen to establish the circumstances around this and are appealing to the public for further information to assist us with this case.

‘A crime of this severity requires as much detail as possible, therefore it is vital that those who know about the circumstances behind this get in touch with police and aid our inquiries so the perpetrators can be brought to justice.’

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 9080 quoting incident number 630 of 16/02/2020.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.