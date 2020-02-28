Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease…

Captain Heather Knight hailed her partnership with Natalie Sciver as England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand in Canberra.

Knight hit 108 not and Sciver’s unbeaten 59 help the 2009 champions bounced back from their opening six-wicket defeat to South Africa in Group B.

Knight’s innings meant she became the first English cricketer – male or female – to score centuries in Test, ODI and IT20 cricket. She also passed 1,000 T20 runs for England.

A clinical display 💪 Back to winning ways! 😀 https://t.co/VJuuAwVJSX #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eC7QYGNPfG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2020

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Knight said: “I don’t often score quicker than Nat, she’s usually the one taking on the game.

“The partnership was the key thing, I think. She obviously started very quickly and then I sort of caught up a little bit at the end and I think I hogged the strike a little bit as well.

“Nice to get that big partnership and put a decent total on the board that was defendable in the end.

“It was all about getting the job done today and we did that.”

Test 💯 ✅ ODI 💯 ✅ IT20 💯 ✅ Our 1st cricketer to do all three! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CNNNkdP6Nl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2020

England had faced the prospect of more disappointment after Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt were both dismissed for ducks.

But Knight and Sciver turned the tide in England’s direction with a powerful display to leave them on 176 for two at the end of their 20 overs.

Thailand’s response was meek, with opener Nattakan Chantam hitting 32 from 53 deliveries as her team ambled to a total of 78 for seven.

Anya Shrubsole took three wickets for 21 runs, while Sciver shone again with ball in hand, finishing with figures of two for five from her two overs.