Knights RW Stone deemed week-to-week with injury

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Peter DeBoer announced Sunday.

“I would term it week-to-week, lower body,” DeBoer said. “That’s where we’re at. No surgery or anything like that, but he’s going to be out for a little bit here.”

DeBoer said that he is hopeful Stone returns by the end of the regular season. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights conclude their campaign on April 4.

Stone’s 63 points (21 goals, club-best 42 assists) are tied with Max Pacioretty for tops on the Golden Knights, who have won eight in a row heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Stone, 27, has recorded 385 points (149 goals, 236 assists) and 147 penalty minutes in 449 career games with the Ottawa Senators and Golden Knights.

