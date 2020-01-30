Kobe Bryant and family at Disneyland weeks before tragic crash

Heartbreaking photos show basketball legend Kobe Bryant enjoying a family trip to Disneyland just a few weeks before the tragic helicopter crash that killed him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Kobe, 41, and wife Vanessa, 37, were pictured with Gianna and two of their other daughters, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, three, as they soaked up the atmosphere at the theme park.

Their fourth daughter Capri was just four months old at the time and didn’t join them on the day trip in October.

In one poignant snap they are seen meeting Minnie Mouse and in another group shot Kobe has little Bianka on his shoulders and his arms round Vanessa and Gianna.

The beaming family are said to have been frequent visitors to Disneyland – often up to four times a month – with Kobe and Vanessa sometimes going there by themselves to soak up the atmosphere and reminisce.

Indeed, Kobe took Vanessa there on November 28 to celebrate when they first met 20 years ago.

He posted a moving tribute on Instagram saying: ‘On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant.

‘I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses).’

He met Vanessa in 1999 when she 17 and was working as a background model on a music video and they got engaged six months later and they got married in 2001.

Kobe and his family were such regular visitors to Disneyland over the years that fans today shared their memories and photos on Twitter describing the times they’d spotted him there, with many saying he always had time for people.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and Gianna, also a keen basketball player, had been on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the chopper crashed at around 9.30am on Sunday.

They died along with all seven others on board as the S-76 Sikorsky helicopter encountered thick fog and crashed into hills of Las Virgenes Canyon, which is home to celebrities including the Kardashians.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Kerry, and their daughter Alyssa were also among the dead.

The flying conditions had been poor and the LAPD had decided to ground all its own choppers due to the fog.

Dramatic pictures have revealed how the helicopter exploded in a fireball after it plunged 1,000 feet into a hillside.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the crash show the flaming wreckage of the chopper after the pilot had told air traffic controllers he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.

The witness who took the photos said he saw ‘helicopter parts flying everywhere’ after the aircraft emerged from ‘out of the fog’ and exploded in a ‘huge fireball’.

Pilot Ara Zobayan had asked for and received special clearance to fly in heavy fog just minutes before the crash and was flying at 1,400 feet when he went south and then west, an accident investigator said Monday.

They also revealed there was no black box on board but instead an iPad which was used for flight itinerary. The crash site in Calabasas, California is being actively patrolled for looters by officers on horseback.

Pilot Zobayan asked for air traffic controllers to provide ‘flight following’ radar assistance but was told the craft was too low for that assistance, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said.

About four minutes later, ‘the pilot advised they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer,’ she said. ‘When ATC asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no reply. Radar data indicates the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet and then began a left descending turn.’ The wreckage was found at 1,085 feet.

Homendy said last radar contact was around 9.45am. Two minutes later, someone on the ground called 911 to report the crash. All nine people on board the aircraft, including the former NBA superstar and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died.

NTSB investigators went to the crash site in Calabasas on Monday to collect evidence. ‘The debris field is pretty extensive,’ Homendy said. ‘A piece of the tail is down the hill,’ she said. ‘The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards beyond that.’

The witness who saw the helicopter come down, and took the pictures of the flaming wreckage, told The Sun that he had seen the aircraft crash into the hillside just 200 feet from where he was standing.

‘One of the helicopter doors landed about 10 to 15 feet away from us. Helicopter parts were flying everywhere. There was very little left of the helicopter.’

The man, who had been mountain biking with a friend, went to the crash site to see if they could help but found there were no survivors.

They did not realize that Kobe Bryant was involved until they were back at the foot of the hill, he said.

Some experts suggested that the pilot might have gotten disoriented because of fog but Homendy said investigating teams would look at everything from the pilot’s history to the engines. ‘We look at man, machine and the environment,’ she said. ‘And weather is just a small portion of that.’

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who teaches at the nearby Van Nuys airport, said a disoriented pilot might have only moments to avoid a fatal dive.

‘If you’re flying visually, if you get caught in a situation where you can’t see out the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the aircraft is maybe 10, 15 seconds, and it happens all the time, and it’s really a shame,’ Waldman said.

Some experts raised questions of whether the helicopter should have even been flying. The weather was so foggy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department had grounded their own choppers.

Audio reveals Zobayan, requested to fly under special visual flight rules (SVFR). Under an SVFR clearance, pilots are allowed to fly in weather conditions worse than those allowed for visual flight rules (VFR).

Special VFR clearances are only issued when cloud ceilings are below 1,000 feet above ground level. Flying that low to the ground can be very disorienting and risky, and it’s possible that the pilot became disoriented due to the visibility conditions when the helicopter appeared to veer off its path above US Route 101.