Kobe Bryant dead: NBA legend’s heartbreaking last Instagram post before helicopter crash

The former LA Lakers shooting guard was tragically killed at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant’s heartbreaking final post on Instagram just hours before his death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend was tragically killed at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

He had been travelling with four other people on board his private chopper before a fire broke out.

Tributes have been flooding in for the basketball legend ever since the tragic news began to emerge.

It comes hours after LeBron James overtook Kobe in NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron scored 29 points to move to 33,655 career points, 12 more than former Lakers star Bryant – making him the third-highest NBA scorer of all time.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday night, Kobe was one of the first to congratulate the NBA superstar.

He said: “On to #2 @kingjames [LeBron James]. Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.”

It has been reported by TMZ that emergencies were quick to the scene but nobody on board survived.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa is believed to have not been on board.

Kobe Bryant played his entire 20-year career for the LA Lakers and is widely-regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He won the NBA championship five times, being voted the Finals’ Most Valuable Player on two occasions and Championships’ Most Valuable Player once.

He retired from the game in 2016 after a series of injuries which impacted performances on the court.

In 2018, Bryant won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film Dear Basketball.