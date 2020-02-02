Kobe Bryant honoured by LeBron James in emotional speech ahead of Lakers loss

LeBron James said Kobe Bryant was ‘never forgotten’ in a powerful speech ahead the LA Lakers’ loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Kobe Bryant is “not forgotten”, LeBron James said in an emotional speech ahead of the LA Lakers’ game last night.

The NBA hero, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week, was honoured at the Staples Center last night in a pre-match ceremony.

Music stars such as Usher and Boyz II Men sang for the 20,000-strong crowd while everyone wore his famous shirt with the number 24 on.

And footage has emerged of James, who overtook Bryant’s scoring record the say before the accident, giving an emotional speech before the game.

Speaking in the centre of the court, the 35-year-old said: “I want to continue, with my team-mates, his legacy.

“[I want to do that] not just this year, but as long as we can play the game of basketball.

“That’s what Kobe Bryant would want.”

Applause then fills the Staples Center before James sends a message to the former Lakers man.

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba Out’,” he adds.

“But in the words of us, ‘not forgotten’.

“Live on, brother.”

James then puts mic down and rejoins team-mates for big hug.

This footage was shared on Twitter by ESPN on Saturday morning, where it has been viewed 1.2m times.

And fans were left feeling emotional at James’ words.

“LeBron got this so right,” one said.

Another commented: “LeBron’s greatest speech ever.”

While a third could not hold their emotions in.

“I said I was done crying but this just brings the tears back,” they said.

And a fourth added: “This was tough to watch but so powerful.”

With a fifth simply writing: “This was deep.”

James could not help his side to victory, though, as they lost 127-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

It comes as Bryant’s wife Vanessa spoke out on Thursday for the first time since her husband’s death.