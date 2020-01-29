Kobe Bryant started flying in helicopters ‘to spend more time with his kids’

The former Lakers player and NBA legend said he would take up every chance to spend time with his children “even if it was just 20 minutes”

Kobe Bryant discussed why he began travelling in a helicopter in an unearthed interview as the world continues to mourn the death of the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, Gigi and seven other passengers were tragically killed on Sunday when their chopper crashed into the hills in Calabasas, California, US.

Nobody survived the crash and audio emerged yesterday appearing to capture the pilot being told he was ” flying too low” moments before the incident.

An interview has since emerged from 2017 of the basketball hero explaining why he began using a helicopter as a form of transport.

The retired athlete’s daily routine saw him wake up at 4am, lift weights at 5am and be back home in time to be with his girls when they woke at 6.30am to take them to school.

He’d then travel to downtown LA for practise, a trip which initially would take 30-40 minutes “before people started moving down south” where he lived in Orange County.

Kobe told The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat in December 2018: “But then traffic started getting really, really bad and I was sitting in traffic and wound up missing things like a school play and this thing just kept mounting.

“I had to figure out a way I could still train and focus on the craft, but also not compromise family time.

“That’s when I looked into helicopters to get down and back in 15 minutes.

“My wife was like, ‘I can pick them up’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I want to do that’.

“Because you have road trips and times where you don’t see your kids, every chance I get to spend time with them, even if it’s 20 minutes in the car, I want that.”

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and the couple’s three other daughters – Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, were aboard the helicopter.

Pilot Ara Zobayan, along with Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester were on the craft, as was Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a K-8 private school in Orange County.