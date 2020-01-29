Kobe Bryant ‘wanted to die young’, NBA legend claims in emotional interview

Devastated Tracy McGrady spoke on television that his pal Kobe Bryant once told him that he wanted to be immortalised and have a career “better than Michael Jordan’s”

A young Kobe Bryant wanted to “die young” and “be immortalised”, former NBA star Tracy McGrady said in an emotional interview on Monday.

McGrady, the NBA Hall of Famer, sobbed as he shared a taunting anecdote of Kobe after the tragic helicopter crash that killed the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Monday.

McGrady told Rachel Nichols, the host of the episode of The Jump: “This sounds crazy, but Kobe spoke this. He spoke this.

“He said, ‘I wanna die young’ and I thought he was crazy.

“He just said ‘I wanna die young, I want to be immortalised, I want to have my career be better than Michael Jordan and I wanna die young’.”

The former Houston Rockets player broke down in tears and said he learned of Kobe’s death while dancing with his daughter at his wife’s event.

“They came and told me the news and I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“Just like everybody else. I’m devastated.”

McGrady and Kobe shared a unique bond during their overlapping legendary NBA careers as Kobe once said that Tracy was the most difficult person he ever had to guard during his 20-year NBA career.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in Calabasas, California when they headed to a youth basketball game on Sunday morning.

Kobe is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, having spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2005 and racked up 1,346 regular-season career appearances between 1996 and 2016.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said: “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.”

Shaquille O’Neal, who won three NBA titles alongside Bryant for the LA Lakers, said: “There are no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie.

“I love you and you will be missed. My condolences go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’m sick right now.”