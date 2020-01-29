Kobe Bryant’s minute-long plunge to death as helicopter crash details emerge

The helicopter crash with tragically killed Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna on Sunday saw the aircraft plunge for around a minute before slamming into the hillside

Kobe Bryant’s helicopter plunged for around a minute before slamming into a hillside, killing all nine people on board.

NBA legend Bryant and daughter Gianna were among those killed in Sunday’s tragic accident in Calabasas, California.

More details have now emerged about the accident from the National Transportation Safety Board.

They say the aircraft was just 20-30 feet away from clearing the hill, but did not have a Terrain Awareness Warning System which could have alerted the pilot to the hillside.

The equipment was recommended to the Federal Aviation Administration after crashes in 2004 and 2005 but was not installed on the 29-year-old Sikorsky S-76B carrying Bryant.

It had also not installed a cockpit voice recorder or cockpit image recorder with the ability to record cockpit audio and crew communications, something which had been recommended to all helicopters built before October 1991.

Such equipment would have helped “significantly” in investigations, the NTSB has said.

Investigator Jennifer Homendy, who will compile a preliminary report in around 10 days before a final report is expected in 12-18 months, also said they are looking into details of foggy conditions when the crash occurred.

“There’s a lot of variability there,” she said.

“We’re focused on what the weather conditions were on Sunday for this flight and we have a weather expert on staff currently looking at the weather and decision making for flying in the weather that day.”

The pilot had flown the same route from Orange County to Camarillo the day before and made a steep climb in an attempt to get out of the fog moments before the fatal descent.

The on-site investigation was wrapped up on Tuesday, with a number of documents recovered as well as a computer tablet that had flight-mapping software and a cellphone, which been sent for analysis.