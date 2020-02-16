Kogarah dance studio rapist is jailed

A paedophile who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle will die in jail after he was sentenced to life without parole today.

Anthony Sampieri, 56, punched the girl in the face before dragging her at knifepoint into the bathroom of a dance studio in Kogarah, southern Sydney in November 2018.

He wrapped a cord around her neck then raped her for 40 minutes while filming his attack.

Sampieri then bound the girl’s hands with a cord from his shorts and stuffed toilet paper in her mouth so she could not call out for help.

As he left the bathroom, which was shared by the dance studio and other businesses, he was confronted by mechanic Nicola Gilio who was helping the girl’s mother frantically search for her.

Mr Gilio tackled him to the ground and, with the help of a dentist who rushed upstairs from his surgery underneath the studio, restrained him until police arrived.

The rapist, who had his trousers down and was covered in blood, claimed to officers he was doing drugs, saying: ‘I was shooting up and he’s come in, beat me up and stolen my meth’.

Judge Paul Conlon said Sampieri showed a ‘complete lack of empathy for the child’ and that the assault was ‘any parent’s worst nightmare’.

‘One can only imagine the confusion and heightened state of fear she would have been in as he subjected her to sexual abuse of the most horrifying and degrading kind,’ he said.

The judge said the girl may be terrified of bathrooms, including in her own home, for the rest of her life.

Sampieri, who will never be a free man again, only has a 60 per cent chance of surviving the next five years due to liver cancer which delayed his sentencing.

At the time of the attack, Sampieri was on parole having been released from jail for raping a 60-year-old woman at her home Wollongong in 2012.

In court today families were heard sobbing before they hugged and clapped when the sentence was read out.

In the months before the shocking assault, Sampieri made 94 sexually explicit calls to various women including a 71-year-old community choir treasurer, a chaplain and 20 real estate agents.

Police believe the calls were not properly investigated. Senior Constable Andrew Bruce, 32, has pleaded not guilty to neglecting his duties and will face court in April.

His is suspended on full pay and denies any wrongdoing.

Sampieri in June last year pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to the dance hall attack including three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

He also admitted to charges related to sexually explicit and harassing phone calls he made to women in the months before.

In a previous court appearance, Sampieri admitted he had repeatedly injected ice in nearby public toilets before the attack.

He said he was in such a state of sexual excitement by the time he was in the dance studio facilities, he would have attacked anyone who had walked in.

Last week Sampieri – dubbed the ‘monster of Kogarah’ – was heckled by members of the public as he entered a packed court room.

‘There he is, the little piece of s**t,’ one person said.

Sampieri then took the stand, where told the court he was ‘so sorry’ for what he did.

‘I’ve had a while to think about this…I feel really, really bad for what I’ve done,’ he said.

‘Using crystal meth, I believe that led me to what I did. I’m sorry I let you down by using crystal meth.’

The court was told Sampieri would use ice in public toilets and masturbate as he did not want to do it at his mother’s home.

He had notes around his house saying ‘don’t watch hardcore pornography’ and ‘don’t do drugs’, the court was told.

He said ice use and deviant behaviour went ‘hand-in-hand’.

Court documents state the girl had just finished her jazz ballet class when she was attacked by Sampieri.

The girl had been waiting with her mother in the carpark for her sister’s class to finish when she returned to the hall to use the bathroom.

As she entered the female bathroom she was confronted by Sampieri, who had been in the bathroom watching porn for the past hour.

He grabbed her and pushed her into a cubicle but she resisted.

He then punched the seven-year-old in the face before locking the door.

Sampieri threatened her with a knife, tied a cord around her neck and dragged her to the male toilets.

‘She felt like she could not breathe,’ agreed facts state.

Maintaining a grip of the cord, he then subjected her to sexual acts before stuffing toilet paper into her mouth, binding her hands and leaving the bathroom.

Diesel mechanic Nick Gilio was with the girl’s mother when they noticed someone standing in a cubicle in men’s toilet during their frantic search.

Sampieri walked out of the bathroom and was asked if he’d seen the girl.

After telling them he hadn’t, the girl’s mother went into the bathroom to investigate. She was then followed by both men.

Her horrified screams echoed through the building as she was reunited with her daughter.

Mr Gilio grabbed Sampieri, slamming his head into the wall.

After grappling with Sampieri, Mr Gilio suffered large cuts but put the rapist in a headlock before dentist Jeffrey Stack ran in and knocked out Sampieri.

Dance teacher and local dentist Jeffrey Stack rushed to the bathroom after hearing the screams.

He found Sampieri attempting to free himself from the headlock by biting Mr Gilio.

Mr Stack then punched Sampieri hard in the face, knocking him out.

Mr Gilio told the District Court in November he still had flashbacks of the attack and had become pessimistic about the world due to Sampieri’s actions.

The rapist later told police he’d been ‘so high’ before the attack as a result of using methamphetamine earlier that day.

Last year Daily Mail Australia revealed that Sampieri was a ‘loner’ who cried in class when Elvis Presley died and later went on to become a strip club bouncer.

Sampieri was at St Paul’s College, in Manly, in the late-1970s.

Shocked by his alleged crime, Sampieri’s former schoolmates told how as a teenager he ‘looked like a man’ and how after ‘falling in with the wrong crowd’ left school early to become a bouncer at infamous Kings Cross strip club Porky’s.

‘In 3rd or 4th form he started hanging around with the “wrong crowd” in Frenchs Forest or Forestville,’ one former classmate said.

‘He got himself a tattoo of a compass on his right arm high enough up so it wouldn’t show when he wore his short sleeve school shirt.’

Another recalled: ‘He sat in front of me in class in Year 8 I think, crying… I asked what was wrong and he told me that Elvis had died.’

‘If my memory serves me correctly… I bumped into Anthony Sampieri working on the door at Porky’s in the mid 80’s,’ one ex-student said.

‘I remember hearing he was a bouncer too. He was a nice guy, looked like a man in year 8 when we were still all kids,’ commented one old boy.

Another woman, who met Sampieri while he was dating her friend, said she was shocked to see his change in appearance in recent years.

‘He was a partner of a really good friend of mine, but I didn’t particularly like him,’ the woman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I was a bit shocked actually when I saw they photos of him yesterday, because he was always a bigger king of guy, with long hair and what not – he’d changed a lot.’