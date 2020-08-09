Kontaveit, Ferro to meet in Palermo Open final showdown

ROME, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit beat top-seeded Petra Martic 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA Tour Palermo Ladies Open final.

The Estonian will play 53rd-ranked Fiona Ferro on Sunday for the first tour-level tennis title in five months.

Ferro of France had a comeback victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal.

For either one of the finalists, the Palermo Open will give her a second career WTA title.

Kontaveit’s only previous WTA trophy came on grass in Rosmalen, the Netherlands, in June 2017, while Ferro was crowned in Lausanne, Switzerland, last year.

The Palermo Open is the first WTA Tour tournament following a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend.

New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents. Enditem