Korea says Aust travel ban ‘regrettable’

South Korea says a decision to ban the entry of its citizens to Australia is regrettable.

On Thursday, the Morrison government announced Koreans would be banned from entering Australia to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Korean embassy told AAP on Friday the nation was properly dealing with its outbreak, which was limited to a “specific region and group”.

“The increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is because Korea conducts pre-emptive examinations with its high-level medical system and transparently discloses the results,” the embassy official said.

“As it is expected that the spread of COVID-19 in Korea will begin to slow down soon, Korea regrets the Australian government’s announcement of an entry ban from Korea.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would be “great” if the decision could be reversed in coming weeks, but Australia had to act in its national interest.

“I think we all understand that these are not usual times and we regret having to do that as well,” he said.

“We would prefer not to be having any of the travel bans.

(But) I think there is an understanding that each country has to make its own decisions in its own national interest.”