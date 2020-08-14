Korean Rapper MLMA’s Instagram Post Suggests She Is Dating Post Malone

Korean rapper Me Love Me A Lot’s (MLMA) recent Instagram photos with musician Post Malone have sparked dating rumors.

The rapper posted a series of photos with Malone on Tuesday and captioned it, “All I want is him to be happy and i like to be in love.”

Several of the rapper’s fans took to the comments section to send congratulatory messages.

“A duo I never thought I would see,” one follower wrote.

“This is my favorite crossover yet,” wrote another follower.

“Who else thinks these two look really good together?” another follower commented.

Earlier this month, the rapper had posted photos of her and Malone getting cozy with each other at a party. In one of the photos, the alleged couple was seen wearing identical rings, giving rise to speculations.

The rapper also recently made a TikTok video with a parody of Malone’s hit song, “Rockstar.”

“Aww y’all cute. I hope this means yes cuz u seem sweet [heart emoji]take care of him plz angel,” one of her followers said in the TikTok’s comment section.

“He will be happiest man in the universe,” MLMA replied to the comment.

However, the duo hasn’t officially announced their relationship.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has been linked with several women in the past.

Malone was in an on-and-off relationship with Ashen Diaz, a show promoter in Dallas, from 2015 to 2018.

When the couple broke up in 2018, a source told US Weekly, “Ashlen booked Post a show in Dallas before he was big and knew what she was getting herself into. Post loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives his life as though he’s a rock star. He’s still so young.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Vogue World in 2018, MLMA, who is a visual artist, had said, “Growing up, I was super lonely and [art]became a way of entertaining myself. Since then, I’ve always been into creating something, whether it’s with computers, paint, pencils, or clay.”

She also revealed that sometimes, she used her body as a canvas.

“I thought it was a great way to make as many people as uncomfortable as possible. I feel nowadays, no one pays much attention to real art, they skim by it in their feeds. But when you scroll by one of my videos, it’s difficult to look away,” she said.