Kosgei says she is ready for Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei will make a statement of intent at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Feb. 21.

The 25-year-old athlete will be running her first race in 2020 coming from a 10-race winning span dating back in Chicago 2018.

Kosgei has also been drafted into the Kenya marathon team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the 42km race scheduled for Aug. 8. She believes her journey to the Olympic will start in Ras Al Khaimah.

She will, however, be up against a strong challenge from compatriots Fancy Chemutai (64:52), Joan Chelimo (65:04), Peres Jepchirchir (65:06) and debutante Rosemary Wanjiru as well as Ethiopia’s reigning world half marathon champion Netsanet Gudeta.

“This year, the focus is on the Olympics Games. However, for my preparations, I will be heading to the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon after two years’ absence. My only experience in that race was in 2018 when I came in seventh at 66:49. I know that this year the line-up is one of the best ever for a half marathon and I really hope to run fast,” Kosgei said on Monday in Nairobi.

Kosgei, who smashed Paula Radcliffe’s marathon world record (2:15:25) by winning the Chicago Marathon last year clocking an outstanding time of 2:14:04, feels she has come of age and will throw her hat in the ring in Ras Al Khaimah confident to excel.

“I start my preparations early in December after taking two months off since winning in Chicago. I hope to be strong enough to challenge for the title in Ras Al Khaimah, then focus on the London Marathon and later the Olympics. For now, the focus is on working hard to be ready for the Ras Al Khaimah,” Kosgei added.

Last year, Kosgei won every single race she competed in, including the London Marathon and Great North Run (Newcastle) where she set impressive times of 2:18:20 and 64:28, respectively.

The men’s line up has world marathon silver medalist Mosinet Geremew from Ethiopia (59:11), Kenya’s Benard Kimeli (59:07) and European record holder Julien Wanders from Switzerland. Others are Alexander Mutiso and Kibiwott Kandie.