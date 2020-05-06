Kosovar Albanian woman accused of joining the IS terrorist group

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) – The Kosovo prosecutor filed terrorism charges on Wednesday against an ethnic Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terrorist group in Syria.

The special prosecutor said the suspect, who was only identified as D.D., left Kosovo in October 2014 to go to a Syrian city after crossing northern Macedonia and Turkey.

There it was said that she had joined her husband, a fighter from the Islamic State Group, who taught her how to use weapons and made her part of her logistics group.

After her husband was killed in the fighting, she married another IS fighter who lived and operated in the conflict areas of Syria until she was arrested near the Turkish border in December 2018.

Promotions

The accused belongs to a group of 110 Kosovo citizens who were returned from Syria last year. She can face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

It is still believed that around 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are associated with terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.