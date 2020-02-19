Kosovo female police officer kills parents, 2 brothers,…

Infosurhoy

TIRANA, Albania – A female police officer in Kosovo shot her parents and two brothers to death and then killed herself, prosecutors said Tuesday without giving more details.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Albanian police officer, identified only as V.B. and working at the police station in Gjilan, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the capital, Pristina, used her pistol to shoot her parents and brothers at around 1 p.m. (1200 GMT). She then allegedly killed herself.

Prosecutors gave no motive for the crime and said they and the police were still investigating the case.

