Kosovo president thanks Turkey for help in virus fight

BELGRADE, Serbia

Kosovo’s president on Wednesday praised Turkey’s help to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Hashim Thaci took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“We accepted a package of medical aid as assistance from Turkey to Kosovo to help fight COVID-19. Deeply grateful to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Turkey for supporting Kosovo in this unprecedented time,” he tweeted.

Turkey on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the the virus that has infected 1.44 million people in 184 countries. More than 83,000 people have died.

Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry were delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo on the instructions of President Erdogan.

Kosovo confirmed the first COVID-19 case on March 13. Since then, at least 184 have tested positive while five have died.