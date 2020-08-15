Koulibaly Exit Gains Steam With Magalhaes Talks

Kalidou Koulibaly’s future with S.S.C Napoli is now reaching the point of uncertainty with claims that Napoli has come to a verbal agreement with Gabriel Magalhaes. There are several teams interested in the 29-year-old player though Gli Azzurri has yet to receive something near to what they are asking for. From $117 million, Napoli has lowered its asking price to $91 million.

Magalhaes has captured the eye of several clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal. But the latest developments point to a possible move to Stadio San Paolo, dealing a big blow in the pursuit of these clubs for the Brazilian football player.

For Koulibaly, it raises questions on his status with Gli Azzurri. This is despite Koulibaly openly saying that he would prefer to stay at Napoli. However, it appears he will be moving out soon with Manchester City singled out as the likely point of destination.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, personal terms have already been agreed between City and Koulibaly. Considering the Sky Blues have been courting the Senegal football player for quite some time, this hardly comes as a surprise.

However, it remains that there is Napoli’s asking price for Koulibaly that needs to be addressed. Unless that amount is roughly $91 million, this is something that will remain hanging until something official comes out.

Koulibaly has three years left in his current deal with Napoli and said in a previous post that he “wouldn’t say no” to ending his career with Napoli. Despite his preference, that is something that may no longer be up to him – especially if the asking fee is met.

Aside from City, other teams linked to Koulibaly include Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool. But of those clubs, City was the favorite to come out with the Senegal footballer eater to play under Pep Guardiola.

Unless Napoli has a change of heart and takes Koulibaly off the market, chances are he will be moving to a new club next season. Manchester City may be in the drivers’ seat but other clubs could easily alter that. If no offer comes their way, Koulibaly could play on with Napoli. But that may easily change next season where the financial status of clubs may be a lot better.