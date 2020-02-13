Kramp-Karrenbauer to quit as CDU leader, won’t run for German chancellor

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer delivers a speech during the party’s convention in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin that she had “taken note of the decision with the utmost respect” and regretted Kramp-Karrenbauer’s decision.

BERLIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, announced on Monday that she is not planning to run for the country’s chancellorship and will resign as the party’s leader.

The separation of the role of chancellor and party leader has weakened the party at a time when Germany is “dependent on a strong CDU,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin on Monday that she had “taken note of the decision with the utmost respect” and regretted Kramp-Karrenbauer’s decision.

Kramp-Karrenbauer had succeeded Merkel as CDU leader after Merkel resigned following the party’s bad results in state elections in Hesse over a year ago.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would remain Germany’s minister of defense at the “request” of Merkel. The issue of the CDU’s leadership would be discussed at the party’s conference at the end of the year. ■