Kremlin denies Erdogan’s claim of Moscow not honoring obligations on Syria

MOSCOW, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The Kremlin on Friday denied an allegation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia is not abiding by the agreements inked earlier to end the conflict in the Syrian city of Idlib.

“Russia fully complies with all obligations under the Sochi agreement regarding Idlib. Meanwhile, we regret that the situation there leaves much to be desired,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Turkey and Russia have agreed to ease the fighting in Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in northern Syria, and to establish a demilitarized zone there in line with the deals reached in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan and the Russian city of Sochi.

Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday that the Syrian government forces backed by Russia have been carrying out airstrikes in Idlib, forcing civilians to leave their homes and move toward Turkey’s border.

According to Peskov, several terrorists remain in Idlib attacking Syrian government forces and the Russian base in Khmeimim, raising concern by Russia.