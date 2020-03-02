Kremlin pledges continued efforts to fight against terrorists in Syria

Debris are seen in the Maarat al-Numan city, Idlib Province, Syria, on Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo by Maher/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, March 1 (Xinhua) — The fight against terrorists in Syria will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television channel, TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

Peskov noted that Russian military facilities in Syria come under shelling by terrorists, so “fight against these terrorist elements will be continued against all the odds.”

According to Peskov, Turkey was supposed to ensure inaction of these elements under the Sochi agreements.

“Unfortunately, Turkey failed to fulfill its obligations and the terrorists went over to the offensive against the Syrian armed forces,” he added.

Peskov recalled that Russia is the only country to have its soldiers in Syria at the request from the Syrian legitimate government.

On Thursday, at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib, which Turkey blamed on the Syrian government.

The incident marked a serious escalation between the Turkish and Syrian forces and raised the prospect of an all-out confrontation between both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed Friday to examine the possibility of meeting in the near future to discuss the situation in Idlib. ■