Kremlin says oppose foreign meddling in Belarus

MOSCOW, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) — Moscow is concerned about foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“I will not specify these forces and countries. There is indirect and even direct interference. We are concerned in this regard,” Peskov told a daily briefing.

Moscow is convinced that the problems in Belarus should be resolved by the Belarusians themselves through dialogue within the legal framework, he reiterated.

Peskov said that Russia will not interfere in the situation regarding the possibility of new presidential elections in Belarus proposed by the opposition.

Belarus has been witnessing mass protests after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in the Aug. 9 elections, with the opposition refusing to recognize the results.

The European Union (EU) said Wednesday that it does not recognize the results of the Belarusian elections and will “impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud.”

Peskov said the Kremlin is engaged in dialogue with the EU on Belarus, but he called the Brussels decision a “legal handicap.” Enditem