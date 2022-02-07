Kristina O’Connor, Des O’Connor’s daughter, is suing Met after a cop who described her as “amazingly hot” kept her job.

After a cop who called her “incredibly hot” kept his job, DES O’Connor’s daughter has filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police.

Kristina O’Connor, 33, reported a group of men who attempted to steal her phone to the police in 2011.

She claims that Detective Chief Inspector James Mason, 43, who was a DS at the time, asked her “invasive” questions during their interview.

DCI Mason, who is now an aide to Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, interrogated her with “sexual overtones” before inviting her out for drinks and describing her as “incredibly hot.”

He even admitted in the messages that he could “probably” lose his job if he came on to her.

DCI Mason was given a final written warning after a misconduct hearing last year found that he had violated the professional standards of conduct.

Despite the fact that the allegations against him were proven to be true, he kept his job, prompting Kristina to file a Judicial Review against the Met.

According to the Sunday Times, her investigation will focus on the Met for “enabling and normalising” misogyny.

“By speaking out now, I hope to encourage more women to speak out about their negative experiences with the police,” she said.

“I know it’s difficult and takes courage, but the Met won’t be able to dismiss them as ‘one-offs’ if enough women speak out.”

“The Met’s first step would be to admit that there is a misogynistic culture.”

“Even in the rare cases, such as mine, where the perpetrator is brought before a panel, charged, and ultimately convicted of misconduct.”

“My experience has taught me that they are still protected, and that their jobs are valued above my safety and trust in the police.”

“If the process by which the Met is held to account is anything like what I’ve seen, it’s woefully inadequate, and something needs to change.”

In her Judicial Review, she accuses the Metropolitan Police Service and the head of the police conduct panel of conducting a flawed investigation and failing to adequately deal with her complaint.

DCI Mason asked if she had a boyfriend at home and what she wore to work, she said.

Kirsten, a musician, had gotten a black eye when ebign attacked her while she was out shopping for groceries on her way home.

She turned down his advances, but he continued to provide her with his police email address, which she used to contact him about the case.

Kirsten asked if he could take her phone’s fingerprints, and he allegedly replied by requesting photos of her injuries.

She then screamed at him, telling him he had “no shame,” and DCI Mason warned her that “come…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.