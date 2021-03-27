Kudelka takes charge of Huracan for second time

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Xinhua) — Veteran coach Frank Kudelka has been named manager of Huracan for a second time, the Argentine top-flight club said on Thursday.

The 59-year-old, who began his managerial career aged 26, replaces Israel Damonte who parted ways with the Buenos Aires outfit last week following a poor run of results.

In a statement on their official website, Huracan said Kudelka would take charge for the club’s home clash against Gimnasia on Monday.

Huracan is currently ninth in Argentina’s Primera Division Group B standings, eight points behind leaders Velez Sarsfield after six matches.

Kudelka, who also led Huracan in 2013 and 2014, became available after leaving his post as Newell’s Old Boys boss on March 11. Enditem