Kurt Zouma of West Ham United could face jail time in both France and the United Kingdom for kicking and slapping his cat.

Kurt Zouma, a West Ham United player, could be sentenced to prison in France and the United Kingdom for kicking and slapping his cat.

Animal cruelty charges could land the star in prison for up to five years in the UK and four in France.

A legal complaint has been filed against the 27-year-old West Ham and France player in Paris, where the video of him attacking his pet at his Essex home has caused widespread outrage.

It led to prosecutors being contacted by lawyers from the 30 Million Friends Foundation (La Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis), France’s largest animal rights organization.

“We condemn this heinous act, have requested that the player be suspended from the France team, and have filed a legal complaint against him,” a spokesman for the Foundation said.

A French citizen can be prosecuted for crimes committed outside of France, according to article 113-6 of the French Penal Code.

In June, the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty will be increased from six months to five years in the United Kingdom.

New laws in France make the crime punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of £50,000.

Essex Police confirmed that they were working with the RSPCA on “urgent investigations.”

Acts of violence committed in front of other people, or if the animal belongs to the attacker, are aggravating factors in any criminal prosecution.

In a statement, the actor expressed his “deep regret” for the attack on his Bengal cat, saying that his cats were “loved and cherished.”

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat that may be distressing to members of our communities,” an Essex Police spokesman said.

“We were recently made aware that this incident may have occurred in Essex, and we are working with the RSPCA to conduct urgent investigations.”

Senior French politicians have also condemned Zouma, a native of Lyon in the east, and called for his expulsion from the national team.

“Many people on social media are outraged by the video,” Muriel Fusi, a spokesperson for the French Animal party, said.

