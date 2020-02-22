Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iran amid fears from…

CAIRO, Feb 20 – Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday on the advice of the Kuwaiti health ministry and civil aviation authority amid fears about a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Kuwait Airways is the second flagship carrier in the region to suspend flights to Iran after Iraq Airways stopped flights earlier on Thursday.

Two Iranians who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of respiratory illness, and three others tested positive on Thursday, the Iranian health ministry said. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)