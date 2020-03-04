Kuwait demands coronavirus-free certificates from passengers from 10 countries

KUWAIT CITY, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that passengers from 10 countries must provide health certificates to enter the Arab country.

These passengers are obliged to complete a medical examination confirming that they are free of coronavirus before entering Kuwait, said Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, ministry assistant undersecretary, at a daily press briefing.

The 10 countries are the Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Syria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Georgia and Lebanon, she added.

No new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the last 48 hours in Kuwait, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country remains at 56, the Kuwaiti official noted.

The patients are in good health except for two who were transferred to intensive care unit because of pneumonia, she said.