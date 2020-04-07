Kuwait extends curfew time to contain spread of coronavirus

KUWAIT CITY, April 6 (Xinhua) — The Kuwaiti government has decided to extend the curfew time by two hours, Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh announced on Monday.

At an online news conference, the minister said that the new curfew will be imposed from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting from Monday.

It would be useful to have gradual extension of the curfew, he said, calling on the public to stay indoors even when the curfew ends.

In addition, the government decided to impose a complete lockdown on the areas of Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh for two weeks, he added.

The lockdown would enable the health workers to carry out tests of inhabitants in the two areas, the official added.

Kuwait reported on Monday 109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the country to 665, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

On March 22, the Kuwaiti government decided to impose a nationwide curfew.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close stores, malls and barbershops.