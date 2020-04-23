Kuwait keen on supporting UNRWA’s work in combating coronavirus: FM

KUWAIT CITY, April 22 (Xinhua) — Kuwait is keen on supporting works of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its goals in light of the financial crisis the agency is experiencing, a Kuwaiti official said Wednesday.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, the Kuwait’s foreign minister, made the remarks as he participated in the second ministerial strategic dialogue of UNRWA via video conference.

The minister reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering support to the objectives of the agency, which undergoes financial difficulties coupled with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed the need for a solid international community towards moral and humanitarian responsibility to support UNRWA’s activities, which contributes to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“Kuwait has recently contributed to the World Health Organization (WHO) a total of 60 million U.S. dollars, of which 10 million dollars were channeled to our brothers in Palestine to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impacts,” he noted.

The international community needs to combine forces to find innovative and sustainable ways for funding the relief efforts of the agency, he said.

The dialogue gathered foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Norway and Britain as well as representative of the European Commission and Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini. Enditem