Kuwait launches exhibition to support homegrown industrial projects

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Kuwait launched on Tuesday the International Makers Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate to support its homegrown industrial projects.

More than 170 projects from 12 Arab nations participated in the five-day exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said that Kuwaiti-made projects dealing with industry and technology take precedence over other endeavors in different fields.

Kuwait fully supports leading Kuwaiti projects, especially those that are specialized in the fields of industry, technology and even handicrafts, he said, noting that this would contribute to a qualitative shift in the nature of the Kuwaiti industry.

The purpose of the exhibition is to give a chance to local entrepreneurs to put their projects on display, said Yousef Al-Ali, chairman of the Kuwait Investment Company.

Such exhibitions provide a learning experience for these young men and women as they seek to turn their ambitions into realities, said al-Ali, also the organizer of the exhibition.

In addition, the show offers entrepreneurs opportunities to come together and share their ideas in a bid to propel the region’s technology and industry sectors, he added.