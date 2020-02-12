Kuwait launches oral history project to document modern history

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Kuwait launched on Sunday Oral History and Documentation Project (OHDP) to document the modern history of this Arab country.

The project was launched by the Library of the American University of Kuwait (AUK) in collaboration with Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO).

At a press conference held in Kuwait City, Asma Al Kanan, the university librarian at AUK, said the project aims to actively study oral histories on a wide range of topics and themes in order to document the experiences of generations of Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis.

The project’s goal is to develop a substantial archive of recorded interviews that will serve as a valuable resource for researchers, students, and the general public, she added.

For her part, Eman Al Awadhi, group communications director at KIPCO, said they must absorb lessons learned from the past in order to realize the vision of Kuwait.

The aim of such projects is to document the modern history of the country, and “we must achieve modernity by documenting history in pursuit of Vision 2035,” she noted.

Regarding the project, Reem Al-Ali, project manager at AUK, said they invited a famous historian from the University of London to train the team of the project on how to conduct interviews and document them.

OHDP is focused on recording the life of histories of individuals who were born before the 1960s, she said, adding it targets people who have made significant contributions in their various fields as well as their experiences of major historical events.