Kuwait launches repatriation plan for citizens

KUWAIT CITY, April 19 (Xinhua) — Kuwait launched on Sunday a repatriation plan to bring home its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the plan, 3,940 passengers will arrive on Sunday at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate.

According to Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the first flights will continue throughout the day, bringing home its citizens from across the Arab world.

In a press statement, Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, DGCA president, said that the Kuwait Civil Aviation has accomplished during the past few days a full plan to receive the stranded Kuwaiti citizens.

The passengers will be forced by the Ministry of Health to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

On April 4, the Kuwaiti government announced the plan to return the country’s citizens from abroad, starting from April 19 to May 7.

There are about 50,000 Kuwaiti citizens abroad in various countries of the world.

Kuwait on Sunday reported one more death and 164 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections to 1,915 and death toll to seven, the health ministry said in a statement.