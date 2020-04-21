Kuwait records 2,080 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

KUWAIT CITY, April 21 (Xinhua) — Kuwait on Tuesday reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total infections to 2,080 and death toll to 11, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Among the new cases are seven Kuwaiti citizens who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain, the statement said.

A total of 72 cases were those who had contact with infected patients, it said, adding that the cause of the infection for the other six is still under investigation.

The new death cases are a 59-year-old Bangladeshi male and a 63-year-old Somali male who were in ICU, it added.

So far, 1,657 patients are receiving treatment, including 46 in ICU, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 45 patients from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 412.

On April 4, Kuwait reported the first death case of COVID-19.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops as precautionary measures to curb the virus’ spread.