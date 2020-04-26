Kuwait records 2,399 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

KUWAIT CITY, April 23 (Xinhua) — Kuwait on Thursday reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing the total infections to 2,399 and death toll to 14, the health ministry said in a statement.

Among the new cases were 12 Kuwaiti citizens who returned from the United Arab Emirates, Britain, Turkey and Egypt, the statement said.

A total of 132 new cases were contacts with infected patients, it said, adding the cause of the infection for the other seven is still under investigation.

The new death case was a 41-year-old Kuwaiti citizen, it noted.

So far, 1,887 patients are receiving treatment, including 55 in ICU, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 55 from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 498.

On April 4, Kuwait reported the first death case of COVID-19.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops as precautionary measures to curb the virus’ spread. Enditem