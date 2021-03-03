Kuwait reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 192,031 in total

KUWAIT CITY, March 1 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Monday 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 192,031.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced two more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,085. The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 946 to 180,155, while 10,791 coronavirus-related patients were receiving treatment.

On Feb. 21, Kuwait started the extension of a ban on entry of non-Kuwaiti travellers to the country until further notice.

The Kuwaiti government has also decided to close land and sea borders from Feb. 24 until March 20 with the exception of shipping operations. Enditem