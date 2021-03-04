Kuwait reports 1,341 new COVID-19 cases, 193,372 in total

KUWAIT CITY, March 2 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Tuesday 1,341 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 193,372.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,092. The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 964 to 181,119, while 11,161 coronavirus-related patients were receiving treatment.

On Feb. 21, Kuwait extended a ban on entry of non-Kuwaiti travellers to the country until further notice.

The Kuwaiti government has also decided to close land and sea borders from Feb. 24 until March 20 with the exception of shipping operations. Enditem