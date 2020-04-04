Kuwait reports 1st death from coronavirus

ANKARA

Kuwait announced Saturday its first death from coronavirus as the total number of infections reached 479.

Official news agency KUNA cited Health Ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad as saying that a 46-year-old Indian national died of the virus.

Sanad added that 62 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed.

He noted that 93 people recovered so far.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit over 59,000, with more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and over 233,600 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.