Kuwait reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT CITY, April 1 (Xinhua) — Kuwait Wednesday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 317, Kuwait’s Health Ministry announced in a statement.

Three of the new cases include a Kuwaiti citizen who returned from Britain and two Indian residents who returned from India, the statement said.

And 22 cases have history of contact with infected patients, and three cases are under investigation, it said.

So far, 237 patients are still receiving treatment, including 14 in ICU, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced on Wednesday the recovery of seven more patients from the coronavirus, raising the country’s cured cases to 80.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close stores, malls and barbershops.