Kuwait reports 514 new COVID-19 cases, 71,713 in total

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Kuwait on Sunday reported 514 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 71,713 and the death toll to 478, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,716 patients are receiving treatment, including 115 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 713 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 63,519.

Kuwait started the third-phase plan of restoring normal life on July 28. During this phase, labor capacity will increase to no more than 50 percent and visits to social care homes will be allowed.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. Enditem