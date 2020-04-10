Kuwait reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 743 in total

KUWAIT CITY, April 7 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Tuesday 78 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 743, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Among the new cases, 69 have a history of contact with infected patients, the statement said, adding that nine cases are under investigation.

So far, 637 patients are still receiving treatment, including 23 in ICU, it noted.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of two patients from the coronavirus, raising the number of the cured in the country to 105.

On April 4, Kuwait reported the first death case of COVID-19.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close stores, malls and barbershops.