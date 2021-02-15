Kuwait reports 798 new COVID-19 cases, 177,701 in total

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Sunday 798 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 177,701.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,003.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 765 to 166,019, while 10,679 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry’s spokesman, urged on Sunday everyone in Kuwait to adhere to precautionary measures against the coronavirus and maintain social distancing.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for two weeks starting on Feb. 7, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Kuwaiti government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, also starting on Feb. 7 for up to a month.

All activities in Kuwaiti sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, while all celebration activities, including the National Day celebration later the month, are prohibited. Enditem