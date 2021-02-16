Kuwait reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 178,524 in total

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Monday 823 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 178,524.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced six more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,009.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 772 to 166,791, while 10,724 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry’s spokesman, urged on Monday people in Kuwait to comply with the precautionary measures against the coronavirus and maintain social distancing.

On Sunday, the ministry said that Kuwait has received a new shipment of coronavirus vaccine.

With the arrival of more doses, Kuwait’s vaccination campaign looks poised to reach its target of inoculating more people, the ministry said.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for two weeks starting from Feb. 7, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Kuwaiti government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, for up to a month.

All activities in Kuwaiti sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, while all celebration activities, including the National Day celebration later the month, are prohibited. Enditem