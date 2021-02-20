Kuwait reports 979 new COVID-19 cases, 181,484 in total

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Kuwait reported on Thursday 979 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 181,484.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced eight more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,027.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 986 to 169,406, while 11,051 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Abdullah Al-Bader, assistant undersecretary for medicine affairs in the ministry, said on Thursday that a new batch of coronavirus vaccine will arrive on Feb. 21.

The ministry is closely monitoring the safety of taking the vaccine and its quality standards globally, Al-Bader said.

According to Kuwait News Agency, 454,522 people in Kuwait have registered to take the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 15, about 137,000 people have taken the vaccine.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for two weeks starting from Feb. 7, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Kuwaiti government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, for up to a month.

All activities in Kuwaiti sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers are also suspended, while all celebration activities, including the National Day celebration later the month, are prohibited. Enditem