Kuwait to stop entry of non-citizens to prevent spread of coronavirus

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Kuwait will stop the entry of non-Kuwaitis to the country for a period of two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tareq Al-Mezrem, the Kuwaiti government spokesman, said Wednesday.

He made the announcement after an extraordinary meeting of the Kuwaiti government which was held Wednesday evening to discuss the public health situation and the latest developments related to coronavirus.

The two-week ban will start on Feb. 7, he said.

In addition, the government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, also starting from Feb. 7 for up to a month which can be extended, he said.

All activities in sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centers will also be suspended, he said, noting that all celebration activities, including the national day, will be prohibited.

Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases increased on Wednesday by 756 to 167,410, while the death toll rose by one to 961, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

It also announced the recovery of 557 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 159,543.