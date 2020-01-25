Kuwaiti foreign ministry summons Iranian ambassador

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Iranian ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani over a statement by the Iranian side, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

During the meeting with the Iranian ambassador, Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister Khaled Al-Jarallah denounced the statement by the Air Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which stated that Ali Al-Salem Base in Kuwait participated, among other bases in the region, in the operation that was executed near Baghdad airport recently.

Al-Jarallah expressed Kuwait’s resentment at such statement, stressing Kuwait’s categorical denial of the participation of any aircraft launched from Ali Al-Salem base.

He urged the Iranian ambassador to clarify to the officials in Iran about Kuwait’s position and such statement that harms the relations between the two countries should not be repeated, KUNA said.

On Jan. 3, a U.S. drone attacked a convoy at Baghdad International Airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of IRGC, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.