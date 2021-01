Kuwaitis receive 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Kuwaiti people started to receive the second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, as part of the national vaccination campaign at Kuwait Vaccination Center in Hawalli Governorate.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine at the center, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

Kuwait received the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Dec. 23, 2020.

On Dec. 24, 2020, Kuwait launched the national vaccination campaign against the COVID-19. Frontline workers and elder people are being given the vaccine during the initial phase.

According to Kuwait’s Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah, more shipments of vaccines will arrive in Kuwait in the coming months until all citizens and residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. Enditem